Saputo (TSE:SAP) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -1.21

News stories about Saputo (TSE:SAP) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a daily sentiment score of -1.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SAP opened at C$35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$29.31 and a 1-year high of C$46.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.58.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

