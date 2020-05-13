Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Schmitt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

SMIT stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Schmitt Industries has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

