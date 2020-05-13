Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1,731.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,661 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $587,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.30. 1,495,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,063. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

