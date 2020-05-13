Scotiabank Boosts TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to $139.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of TMX Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $133.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

OTCMKTS TMXXF traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

