Scotiabank Cuts High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target to $9.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrées.
