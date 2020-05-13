Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SCPH stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. 37,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,430. The company has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. Scpharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 271,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Scpharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

