Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,234 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

