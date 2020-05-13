Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SLCT stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Select Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. Research analysts predict that Select Bancorp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Bancorp news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,886.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 110,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

