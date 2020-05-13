Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $549.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.00.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani purchased 14,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,693,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 97,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 60,238 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 411,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 42,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

