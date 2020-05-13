Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.22.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mairs & Power INC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

