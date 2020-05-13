ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. BP PLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 18,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 45.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $365.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.49. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $388.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,251.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,296 shares of company stock worth $100,387,795. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

