Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE SHLX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 167,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.86. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.29 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 97.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, Director Rob L. Jones acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 180,532,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,209,683.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,729,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,791 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,854,000 after buying an additional 1,191,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,270,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after buying an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

