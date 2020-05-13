Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Update

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SHW opened at $553.46 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $488.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.23.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

