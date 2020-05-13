Short Interest in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Expands By 20.7%

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $106,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 724,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,106,000 after purchasing an additional 485,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after purchasing an additional 378,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,004,000 after purchasing an additional 376,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

