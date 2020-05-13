Short Interest in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Increases By 21.7%

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 962,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,194 shares of company stock worth $11,190,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,488 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANET opened at $221.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $289.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.32. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

