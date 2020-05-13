Short Interest in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Decreases By 12.8%

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 781,200 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 896,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight Capital lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,362,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 9.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 693.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.92. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 12.63%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

