Short Interest in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Grows By 20.7%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,761,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,049,000 after purchasing an additional 335,353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 228,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 326,762 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,376,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

