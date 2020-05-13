Short Interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Grows By 20.1%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 864,500 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 719,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 17.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 202,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

CLMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43. The company has a market capitalization of $163.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.11. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. Equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.