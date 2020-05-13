Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Increases By 22.2%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARS shares. Craig Hallum lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

CARS stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $403.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 110.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter worth $1,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1,202.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 1,593,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

