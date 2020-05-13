Short Interest in China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Increases By 20.2%

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 86,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Ceramics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) by 345.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.21% of China Ceramics worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCL stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. China Ceramics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

China Ceramics

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

