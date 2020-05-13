Short Interest in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Increases By 19.3%

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIN. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,807,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

DIN stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $656.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.73. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

