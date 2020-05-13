Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rises By 22.0%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

DFS stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 55,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 325,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

