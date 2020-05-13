Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Rises By 18.6%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,302,000 after buying an additional 203,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,583,000 after buying an additional 237,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,722,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

