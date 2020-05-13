Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Rises By 21.8%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:EURN opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.69 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Euronav will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Euronav by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Euronav by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

