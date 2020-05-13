Short Interest in Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expands By 21.8%

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Link Fund Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $58,441,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 69,821 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 7,336.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 91,045 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVFM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $252.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.29.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

