Short Interest in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Expands By 21.1%

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 951,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 785,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NYSE:FBC opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

