Short Interest in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Declines By 15.2%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 831,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,589. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.75. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $41,828.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $162,187. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

