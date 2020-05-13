Short Interest in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Rises By 14.5%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. 278,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,494. The stock has a market cap of $849.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.83.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.96.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

