Short Interest in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Declines By 12.7%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,502. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 418,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

