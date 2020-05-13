Short Interest in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Rises By 20.1%

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $148.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $179.25 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.13 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

