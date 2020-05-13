Short Interest in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expands By 21.9%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Illumina stock opened at $321.55 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.88.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total transaction of $931,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,970 shares in the company, valued at $76,341,708.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,732. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 216.6% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,063 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

