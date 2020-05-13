Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Increases By 19.4%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

