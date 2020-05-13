Short Interest in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Expands By 22.0%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,940,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 15,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $1,491,420.00. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

