Short Interest in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Grows By 19.0%

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 680,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 144,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 39,172 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 60,830 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $664.24 million, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

