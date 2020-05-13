Short Interest in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expands By 20.5%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,050,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 19,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 21.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

NYSE SM opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in SM Energy by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in SM Energy by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SM Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

