Short Interest in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Drops By 13.0%

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $3,531,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,129.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. 3,496,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,879. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

