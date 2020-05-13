Short Interest in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Rises By 14.6%

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 453,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of TRC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $363.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.70. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 226,137 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,366 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,180 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

