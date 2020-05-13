Short Interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Declines By 14.0%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 691,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Medical stock. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Capital One National Association owned approximately 0.16% of Titan Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.02. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMDI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Titan Medical from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.92.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

