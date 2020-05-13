Short Interest in Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Drops By 15.6%

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 58,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 47,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,123. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut Townsquare Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

