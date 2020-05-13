Short Interest in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Rises By 14.7%

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 9,200,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 854,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $113.92. 939,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,932. Trex has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $118.72. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.76.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $504,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,442.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 56.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

