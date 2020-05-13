Short Interest in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Increases By 13.9%

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twin River Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 424,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,447. Twin River Worldwide has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRWH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 17.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,661,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

