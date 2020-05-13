Short Interest in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Rises By 20.8%

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,130,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 36,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.78. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $100,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $3,001,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,886. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

