Short Interest in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Decreases By 12.8%

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

UFI traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 251,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. Unifi has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $221.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Unifi had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 2,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $44,967.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,417,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,346,081. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 37,682 shares of company stock valued at $689,654. Company insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Unifi by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CJS Securities cut shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.