Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Drops By 11.2%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 264,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of UHT stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.84. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 56.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 25.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 257,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,454,469.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,090,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,852 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

