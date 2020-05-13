Short Interest in Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Expands By 20.0%

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VERY opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Vericity has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Get Vericity alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Vericity as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.