Short Interest in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Decreases By 13.2%

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3,634.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 54,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $310.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

