Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

SSTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $111,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Shotspotter by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Shotspotter by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shotspotter by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Shotspotter in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $267.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Shotspotter’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

