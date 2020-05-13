SIBCoin Price Reaches $0.0186 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $343,125.34 and approximately $3,606.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,074.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.03 or 0.02160192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.02604181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00472697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00726093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00067762 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024250 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00466353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,400,439 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptopia, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

