Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SILC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicom from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 5,326.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 247,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,422 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 170,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 7.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SILC stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. Silicom has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $251.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Silicom had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

