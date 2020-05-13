Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 19.0% in April

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 159,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.